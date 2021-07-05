SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

