SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

