SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

