SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $136.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

