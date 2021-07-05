SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

