SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in News by 31.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in News by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of News by 19.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.62. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

