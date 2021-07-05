SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

