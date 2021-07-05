SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,514.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,070 shares of company stock worth $29,747,835. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA opened at $116.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

