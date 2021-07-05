SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $365.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.44. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.84 and a 12-month high of $365.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.