SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

