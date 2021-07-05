Shard Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $7,177.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

