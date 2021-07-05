Shopping Price Reaches $36.68 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $36.68 or 0.00107729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.84 or 1.00323138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,452 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

