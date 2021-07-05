Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 16.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31. Adyen has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.