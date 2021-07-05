Short Interest in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Expands By 17.7%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $105.81. 489,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,268. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

