Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Drops By 17.0%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.