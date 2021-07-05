Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Grows By 16.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 19,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 14,629,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,546. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

