Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Drops By 17.0%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.50. 1,762,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

