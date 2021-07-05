Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rises By 19.2%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $303.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.41. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $308.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

