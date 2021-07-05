Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 18.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

