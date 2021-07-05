Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Drops By 17.3%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ALV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.13. 338,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Autoliv by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autoliv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

