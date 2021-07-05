Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Drops By 15.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

