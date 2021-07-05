Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expands By 17.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

