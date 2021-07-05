Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Grows By 18.9%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FOF opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

