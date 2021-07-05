Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Rises By 18.5%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GLW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,200. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares worth $3,058,188,714. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

