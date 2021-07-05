Short Interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Declines By 16.8%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. 213,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 78.54. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.