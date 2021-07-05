Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Increases By 19.0%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 23,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.68 on Monday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

