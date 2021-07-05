Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Drops By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,066,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,883,000 after buying an additional 94,604 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,648. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

