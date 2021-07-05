Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Decreases By 17.2%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

