Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Decreases By 17.1%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

