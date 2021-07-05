Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declines By 17.0%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 865,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 205.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 127,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

