Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declines By 16.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

