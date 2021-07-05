Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 17.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on FMS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,265. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
