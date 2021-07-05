Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 17.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,265. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

