Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 18.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.
