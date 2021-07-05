Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 18.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

