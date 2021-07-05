Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increases By 18.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 17,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

HAL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

