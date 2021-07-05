Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Declines By 16.9%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

