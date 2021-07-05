Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Declines By 23.1%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.84. 277,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

