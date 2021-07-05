Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Grows By 17.5%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Immersion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Immersion by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

