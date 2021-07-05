Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expands By 18.4%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 23,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 4,908,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,433. Infosys has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.