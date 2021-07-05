Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Rises By 18.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,158,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 332,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

