Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Drops By 16.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36.

