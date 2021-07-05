Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Grows By 17.3%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

