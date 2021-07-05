Short Interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rises By 19.0%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 446,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iSun alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. iSun has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.