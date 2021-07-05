Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Decreases By 16.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 15,040,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JMIA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. 3,366,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 83.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 126.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

