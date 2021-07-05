Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 19.2%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,243,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 4,397,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 616.9 days.

KEYUF opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

