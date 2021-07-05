Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Drops By 15.1%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LifeWorks in a report on Friday, March 12th.

MSIXF opened at $28.16 on Monday. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84.

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

