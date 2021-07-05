Short Interest in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Increases By 16.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 570,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

