Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 15.1%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Shares of LCCTF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. L’Occitane International has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

