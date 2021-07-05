Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expands By 17.2%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

