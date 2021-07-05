Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Increases By 16.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $434.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

