Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Rises By 17.6%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 95,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

